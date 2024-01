NEW DELHI: The Indian government on Sunday appointed Arvind Panagariya the chairman of new Finance Commission that will recommend how federal taxes will be shared with states.

In 2017, Panagariya, an Indian-born, US-educated economist, resigned from the government’s main policy think-tank, after he was hand picked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead the newly created body that replaced the former planning commission that drew Soviet-style five year economic plans.