BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.84%)
FABL 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
FCCL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
FFL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 110.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 117.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (10.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.02%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 112.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.86%)
PAEL 22.58 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (6.76%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.87%)
PIOC 114.94 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.55%)
PPL 115.03 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (3.17%)
PRL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 73.52 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.42%)
SSGC 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.65%)
UNITY 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,397 Increased By 38.7 (0.61%)
BR30 22,770 Increased By 222.1 (0.99%)
KSE100 62,451 Increased By 398.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 20,777 Increased By 99.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-01

Minister greets UBG for victory in FPCCI polls

Press Release Published January 1, 2024 Updated January 1, 2024 06:44am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries Dr Gohar Ejaz felicitated the United Business Group (UBG) which won 8 seats in the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) elections, including president, senior vice president and vice presidents in the FPCCI elections.

The minister termed it a landslide victory for the business community.

Dr Ejaz termed the UBG leaders termed the group’s election victory as the hard work of entire group. He congratulated S M Tanveer, UBG Patron in Chief and all UBG leaders, President Atif Ikram, Senior Vice President Saqib Fayyaz Magoon, all vice presidents of FPCCI for historical victory by huge margin in FPCCI elections by winning 8 out of 10 seats of office-bearers of FPCCI all across the country.

Gohar Ejaz assesses operational status of Port Qasim SEZ

S M Tanveer thanked Dr Ejaz for his guidance and support and said that the leadership has to immediately start working towards Building Pakistan industrial and commercial capacity for export led growth to achieve US 100 billion dollars export target in five years. The country needs strong and vibrant business community working honestly for the well being of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FPCCI business community UBG Dr Gohar Ejaz FPCCI polls

Comments

1000 characters

Minister greets UBG for victory in FPCCI polls

Performance of Shamshad better than Dar’s, says noted economist

US strikes kill 10 Houthis attacking ship in Red Sea

WWF, WPPF: SRB exceeds target

Suki Kinari hydel project: Delay in power evacuation to attract LDs, govt warned

Idea of establishment of ‘industrial’ park on PSM land under CPEC hailed

Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project hits snags

Rs60m approved for KP Medical Transplantation Regulatory Authority

SIFC wants to know if Aramco’s interest in refinery project persists

‘Implementation of ATIR’s orders’: President rejects appeal of LTO Islamabad

ECP starts receiving appeals against acceptance, rejection of election nominations

Read more stories