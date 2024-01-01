Minister greets UBG for victory in FPCCI polls

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries Dr Gohar Ejaz felicitated the United Business Group (UBG) which won 8 seats in the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) elections, including president, senior vice president and vice presidents in the FPCCI elections.

The minister termed it a landslide victory for the business community.

Dr Ejaz termed the UBG leaders termed the group’s election victory as the hard work of entire group. He congratulated S M Tanveer, UBG Patron in Chief and all UBG leaders, President Atif Ikram, Senior Vice President Saqib Fayyaz Magoon, all vice presidents of FPCCI for historical victory by huge margin in FPCCI elections by winning 8 out of 10 seats of office-bearers of FPCCI all across the country.

S M Tanveer thanked Dr Ejaz for his guidance and support and said that the leadership has to immediately start working towards Building Pakistan industrial and commercial capacity for export led growth to achieve US 100 billion dollars export target in five years. The country needs strong and vibrant business community working honestly for the well being of Pakistan.

