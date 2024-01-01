BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
Upcoming general elections: Rashid says will move courts to thwart ‘any’ disqualification move

Recorder Report Published January 1, 2024 Updated January 1, 2024 06:51am

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid on Sunday said that he would approach the Supreme Court and High Court on Monday (today) against any move to disqualify him from contesting the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Rawalpindi, the AML chief said that he got to know from television that he has been disqualified to contest the polls.

He added that no notice was sent to him in this regard. He announced that he would approach the Supreme Court and the High Court against the move, adding it was aimed at keeping him out of the field to pave the way for his rivals.

While criticising Nawaz Sharif, he alleged that under the “London Plan,” he and PTI chairman Imran Khan are supposed to be disqualified from contesting the polls. He also maintained that he would not left the field open for his rivals and would contest the elections.

He hoped that he would get justice from the judiciary, adding that in the past the apex court had declared him “Sadiq and Amin.” He maintained that three “false and baseless” accusations of corruption were made against him with a view to disqualify him.

Sheikh Rashid said that people should be allowed to contest the elections, adding he has also been summoned returning officer on Monday (today) to explain his position.

Sheikh Rashid said that the country is facing serious economic challenges and the only solution to these challenges is holding free, fair and transparent elections. He said that all the political parties should be provided equal levels playing field in the elections.

