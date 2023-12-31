SAU approves estimated budget for 2023-24

HYDERABAD: SAU Senate approved the estimated budget for the financial year 2023-24.

The annual performance report for the year 2022 was also presented before the meeting. The increase in internal resources of the university and reduction in expenses were noted, while a committee to increase the university’s resources was also approved.

The 28th meeting of the Senate of Sindh Agriculture University was held on Saturday, at SAU Senate Hall, which was chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri. The meeting was attended by the Vice Chancellor of NED University Karachi Dr. Sarosh Lodhi representative of the Sindh Higher Education Commission, Vice Chancellor of the University of Art, Design and Heritage Jamshoro Dr. Arbela Bhutto representative of Higher Education Commission Islamabad, former Federal Secretary Imtiaz Qazi, and Ahsan Leghari Additional Secretary College Education. Noor Ahmed Samo, Secretary Universities and Boards Government of Sindh and Dr. Sarfraz Solangi participated virtually.

On the occasion, the annual statement of accounts of the University for the Financial Year 2021-22, the revised budget for the financial year 2022-23, and the estimated budget for the financial year 2023-24 were presented for discussion.

Aneel Kumar, the Director Finance of SAU has presented an estimated Budget of Rs. 3660.025 million for the university and 372.887 million rupees for Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri for the financial year 2023-24, and a summary of the revised budget of Rs 3050.078 million of SAU and Rs 246.145 million of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri for the financial year 2022-23 was also presented before the house for discussion. Similarly, the meeting was informed that during the revised budget FY 2022-23, the SAU had estimated Rs.564 million from its internal resources, adding Rs.638 million from resources.

