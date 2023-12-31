Pakistan’s first: Bank Alfalah launches Digital Payments Sales, Service Centres

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah, one of the leading commercial and digital banks, inaugurated Pakistan’s first Digital Payments Sales and Service Centers - digital payments hubs strategically positioned in the vibrant and bustling Badar Commercial DHA and Disco Bakery Gulshan in Karachi to facilitate and provide convenient access to merchants and small scale businesses for all their payments acceptance and financing needs within the sphere of digital eco-system.

Speaking at the launch event, the Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Dr Inayat Hussain, expressed, “Digitization is the only way forward for inclusive banking in Pakistan. The State Bank of Pakistan is committed to driving this transformation, working with banks, and ensuring that digital payment channels and innovative ideas like digital payments sales and service centres are utilized by banks for the financial convenience of people in Pakistan.”

Atif Bajwa, President and CEO of Bank Alfalah, stated, “At Bank Alfalah, we are driven by a commitment to providing our customers with the most relevant, convenient and efficient banking services. Introducing Digital Payments Sales and Service Centres in market areas is a testament to our dedication to innovation and ensuring that our small business customers can access banking and, in particular, payment services at their businesses with support in the vicinity at all times. These centres are a one-stop solution, facilitating various self-services to meet the diverse needs of our valued small business/merchant customers.”

The strategic placement of these centres reflects Bank Alfalah’s mission to make banking services accessible to everyone, everywhere, utilising its digital strength. The Bank also plans on expanding further in other market vicinities and cities.

The Bank aims to extend its digital payment services to a wide range of small businesses and merchants, fostering financial inclusion and reducing cash in circulation in the economy.

