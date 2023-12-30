BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.84%)
FABL 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
FCCL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
FFL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 110.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 117.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (10.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.02%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 112.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.86%)
PAEL 22.58 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (6.76%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.87%)
PIOC 114.94 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.55%)
PPL 115.03 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (3.17%)
PRL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 73.52 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.42%)
SSGC 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.65%)
UNITY 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,397 Increased By 38.7 (0.61%)
BR30 22,770 Increased By 222.1 (0.99%)
KSE100 62,451 Increased By 398.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 20,777 Increased By 99.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Swiatek off to flying start as Poland beat Brazil in United Cup

Reuters Published 30 Dec, 2023 07:24pm

PERTH: Iga Swiatek put down a marker for 2024 as the world number one thumped Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2 6-2 in the United Cup mixed team tournament on Saturday before Hubert Hurkacz handed Poland an unassailable 2-0 lead against Brazil.

Swiatek ended last season with 11 straight wins to lift the China Open and WTA Finals trophies and reclaim the top spot from Aryna Sabalenka, and she showed no signs of rust against Haddad Maia in a rematch of their French Open semi-final.

The 22-year-old cruised through the opening set in typically dominant style and went up 4-1 in the next after an early wobble on serve, before ending WTA Elite Trophy champion Haddad Maia’s seven-match winning streak.

Swiatek said she hoped to be stronger in the new year after enjoying the most “peaceful” off-season in a long time.

“In 2020 I won my first slam so it was all pretty hectic. I wasn’t focusing on tennis and the right things. I needed to get back on the right path,” Swiatek said.

“After 2021 I changed coaches, so a different challenge. Last year I felt like the whole world was watching. I feel like I’ve gotten used to this kind of position. I could really just focus on practising and resting.”

Hurkacz handed Brazil their second defeat in Group A of the $10 million tournament featuring 18 countries when he defeated Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-7(4) 6-2 6-3.

The Netherlands beat Norway 2-1 in Sydney as captain Wesley Koolhof and Demi Schuurs defeated Casper Ruud and Ulrikke Eikeri 7-6(5) 7-5 in the mixed doubles decider.

Ruud earlier levelled up the Group F tie at 1-1 beating Tallon Griekspoor 6-3 6-4 with an aggressive performance after Arantxa Rus gave the Dutch a fast start getting past Malene Helgo 7-6(4) 6-1.

“That’s the goal,” former world number two Ruud said of his plans for a bolder approach in the 2024 season. “Last year I was too defensive, running too much.”

Defending champions the United States will be in action against Britain on Sunday before Novak Djokovic begins his final preparations for a tilt at an 11th Australian Open title when Serbia play China.

Zhang Zhizhen warmed up for his encounter against the world number one with a 5-7 6-3 6-4 win over the Czech Republic’s Jiri Lehecka before Zheng Qinwen settled the Group E tie by stunning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 6-1 2-6 6-1.

Germany beat Italy 2-1 as Alexander Zverev overcame Lorenzo Sonego 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4 before partnering the returning Angelique Kerber to down Sonego and Angelica Moratelli 6-3 6-0.

Jasmine Paolini earlier shook off cramps to earn a 6-4 7-5 win over Kerber, who played her first singles match in 18 months after a maternity break and is preparing for the opening Grand Slam of 2024 starting on Jan. 14.

Iga Swiatek

Comments

1000 characters

Swiatek off to flying start as Poland beat Brazil in United Cup

Five terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan: ISPR

Socioeconomic development: Agriculture holds immense importance: PM

SBP terms FY23 ‘extraordinarily challenging’

Nearly 200 killed in 24 hours as Israel intensifies air, ground offensives in Gaza

Minister reviews matters related to TDAP, PSM

Coal procurement process: Lucky Commodities lodges complaint with minister

China to boost activity to assert sovereignty over East China Sea islets: Kyodo

Gold price per tola declines Rs900 in Pakistan

Ukrainian strike on Russia kills one, 32 drones downed

‘Insecurity’ persists: Q3 business expectations rise 42pc against Q2: Gallup

Read more stories