Shehbaz conveys Nawaz’s ‘important’ message to MQM-P

KARACHI: In a much-anticipated meeting, the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Shehbaz Sharif, conveyed the ‘important’ message of Nawaz Sharif to the Mutaihida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership on Friday.

According to the details, the PML-N president, Shehbaz Sharif, along with other party leaders reached the Markaz of MQM-P in Bahadurabad, Karachi.

The MQM-P leadership including Khalid Maqbool, Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal, Aminul Haque, and others welcomed the PML-N leaders in Karachi.

The meeting was attended by prominent leaders of both political parties including Mustafa Kamal, Dr. Farooq Sattar, Aminul Haque, Nasreen Jalil, Javed Hanif, Anees Qaim Khani, and other provincial committee members.

Sources claimed that the former PM will also hold a separate meeting with the Convener, Deputy Conveners, and Senior Deputy Conveners later after this meeting.

During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif expressed that the PML-N wants a good working relationship with MQM-P in the future, and stated that both parties have to work together in order to ‘facilitate’ the people of Karachi.

The political leader also discussed the electoral alliance, and seat adjustment under consideration, while the leadership of both parties also considered the recommendations put forward by the provincial committees.