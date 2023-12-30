BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.84%)
FABL 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
FCCL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
FFL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 110.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 117.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (10.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.02%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 112.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.86%)
PAEL 22.58 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (6.76%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.87%)
PIOC 114.94 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.55%)
PPL 115.03 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (3.17%)
PRL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 73.52 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.42%)
SSGC 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.65%)
UNITY 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,397 Increased By 38.7 (0.61%)
BR30 22,770 Increased By 222.1 (0.99%)
KSE100 62,451 Increased By 398.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 20,777 Increased By 99.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-30

Shehbaz conveys Nawaz’s ‘important’ message to MQM-P

INP Published 30 Dec, 2023 06:28am

KARACHI: In a much-anticipated meeting, the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Shehbaz Sharif, conveyed the ‘important’ message of Nawaz Sharif to the Mutaihida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership on Friday.

According to the details, the PML-N president, Shehbaz Sharif, along with other party leaders reached the Markaz of MQM-P in Bahadurabad, Karachi.

The MQM-P leadership including Khalid Maqbool, Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal, Aminul Haque, and others welcomed the PML-N leaders in Karachi.

The meeting was attended by prominent leaders of both political parties including Mustafa Kamal, Dr. Farooq Sattar, Aminul Haque, Nasreen Jalil, Javed Hanif, Anees Qaim Khani, and other provincial committee members.

Sources claimed that the former PM will also hold a separate meeting with the Convener, Deputy Conveners, and Senior Deputy Conveners later after this meeting.

During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif expressed that the PML-N wants a good working relationship with MQM-P in the future, and stated that both parties have to work together in order to ‘facilitate’ the people of Karachi.

The political leader also discussed the electoral alliance, and seat adjustment under consideration, while the leadership of both parties also considered the recommendations put forward by the provincial committees.

Shehbaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif PMLN MQMP

Comments

1000 characters

Shehbaz conveys Nawaz’s ‘important’ message to MQM-P

SBP terms FY23 ‘extraordinarily challenging’

Minister reviews matters related to TDAP, PSM

Coal procurement process: Lucky Commodities lodges complaint with minister

‘Insecurity’ persists: Q3 business expectations rise 42pc against Q2: Gallup

Forging ST returns of registered taxpayers: FTO directs FBR to take action against hackers

Audit selection process for TY11 was transparent: FBR Member

SBP launches ‘SUNWAI’ portal to address complaints

Beneficial owners of companies: PTBA urges FBR to extend deadline

No gas for industries, CNG stations for 48 hours: SSGC

Alleged violation of laws: Sacked MD of NTC to face disciplinary proceedings

Read more stories