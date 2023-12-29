BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
Zelensky says has visited town under attack by Russian forces

AFP Published 29 Dec, 2023 10:03pm

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday he had visited the town of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, which is under regular attack by Russian forces.

“Avdiivka, I visited the positions of the 110th mechanised brigade,” he wrote on Telegram along with a video of him in front of a sign with the name of the town, giving medals to soldiers.

“This is one of the most difficult areas of the front line,” he wrote.

“I thank all those who are at the first line (of fire) for their service, for this year during which the entire country survived thanks to its soldiers,” he said.

Ukraine says troops repel Russian attacks along front line

Zelensky has visited the frontline several times since Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022, including the scenes of some of the deadliest fighting, like the eastern town of Bakhmut.

Russian forces have been trying for months to encircle Avdiivka, which used to be an industrial centre in the eastern Donbas region.

It has become a key battle site since Ukraine’s counteroffensive failed to pierce through Russia’s defensive lines.

Russia this week claimed the capture of another town in the region, Maryinka, with Ukraine’s forces confirming they have pulled out to its outskirts.

