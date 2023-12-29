BAFL 48.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
BIPL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.06%)
BOP 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
DFML 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
DGKC 76.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
FCCL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.69%)
FFL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.65%)
GGL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.15%)
HBL 111.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUBC 117.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
KEL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.18%)
MLCF 38.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
OGDC 110.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.41%)
PAEL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.26%)
PIBTL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.81%)
PIOC 116.20 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.65%)
PPL 112.49 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.89%)
PRL 29.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.37%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 72.60 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.14%)
SSGC 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.32%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.26%)
TRG 80.92 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.65%)
UNITY 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.65%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,399 Increased By 40.2 (0.63%)
BR30 22,689 Increased By 140.5 (0.62%)
KSE100 62,401 Increased By 349.1 (0.56%)
KSE30 20,782 Increased By 105.2 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian strikes hit Ukrainian cities Kharkiv and Lviv: mayors

AFP Published 29 Dec, 2023 09:37am
File Photo: REUTERS
File Photo: REUTERS

KYIV: Russian strikes Friday morning hit the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv as well as Lviv in the country’s west, the mayors of the two cities said.

“At least six explosions were heard in the city,” Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov said in a Telegram post, while his Lviv counterpart Andriy Sadovyi reported “information about 2 strikes in Lviv”.

Terekhov described the assault on Kharkiv as “a massive missile attack”.

No casualties were immediately reported in either city.

Ukraine says Kharkiv hit by several Russian missiles

On Thursday, Russian forces shelled Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, killing a 66-year-old woman and wounding one other.

Three women aged between 58 and 76 were also wounded in an air strike on the village of Glushkivka, also in the Kharkiv region, police said.

The attack comes a day after President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the US for releasing the last remaining package of weapons available for Ukraine under the existing authorisation.

Kharkiv President Volodymyr Zelensky Russia invaded Ukraine Lviv Ukraine and Hungary

Comments

1000 characters

Russian strikes hit Ukrainian cities Kharkiv and Lviv: mayors

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Solar panel imports: PCA South uncovers another money laundering offence

Sindh: Bilawal says nomination papers not being snatched

Dozens arrested in pro-Palestinian protests at two major US airports

Oil prices to end year 10% lower as demand concerns snap winning streak

China’s Huawei says expects revenue up almost nine percent in 2023

ECP directs Punjab govt to ensure a level playing field

ECP accepts Nawaz’s nomination papers

Cummins takes two as Pakistan chase Australia Test win

Fog, haze in China as New Year travellers brace for potential disruptions

Read more stories