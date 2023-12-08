BAFL 51.25 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.44%)
Dec 08, 2023
World

Ukraine says Kharkiv hit by several Russian missiles

AFP Published 08 Dec, 2023 11:42am
File Photo: REUTERS
File Photo: REUTERS

KYIV: Several Russian missiles hit the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, wounding one person and damaging residential buildings, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday night.

“The occupiers hit Kharkiv six times,” the head of the regional military administration, Oleg Synegubov, wrote on Telegram, adding that one person had received medical treatment on the spot.

The districts of Kholodnohirskyi and Shevchenkivskyi were hit and residential buildings in the area were damaged, he said.

Initial information suggested the projectiles were S-300 missiles, he added.

Ukraine says shot down 18 Russian drones, one missile

The mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, counted “at least five strikes” and one person wounded.

A coal mine in the eastern town of Toretsk was also hit on Thursday afternoon in a separate attack, according to the Ukraine’s energy ministry.

One person working on the site was injured and taken to a hospital, according to the ministry, which reported “significant damage”.

