PM bans New Year celebrations

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has announced a ban on New Year celebrations to express solidarity with the Palestinian people.

In a brief televised message, he said as the new year is arriving and I pray to God that the new year brings prosperity and peace to Pakistan and the entire world.

As you all know in Palestine, Israel is committing brutalities in Gaza and the western part on Palestinians, especially children. He added that on the genocide of unarmed Palestinians, the entire Pakistani nation and Muslim Ummah are in severe anger. He said since October 7 till today, due to Israeli army’s barbarism more than 21,000 unarmed Palestinians have been martyred. And among them a big number is of innocent children which had reached 9,000, he added.

He said that Pakistan has raised its voice on all forums to stop the bloodshed of innocent Palestinians and would always continue to raise its voice. He added that Pakistan has already sent two shipments of goods for the help of Palestinian brethren and would be sending one more.

Kakar said that keeping in mind the seriously concerning situation in Palestine and to show solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters, there will be a strict ban by the government on any event and would call upon the people to show solidarity with the people of Palestine, they should also keep simplicity in mind.

