Pakistan’s relations with Central Asian states, Azerbaijan highlighted

ISLAMABAD: The China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) hosted a round table on, “Pakistan’s Relations with Central Asia and Azerbaijan: Imperatives of Regional Connectivity,” said a press release.

The distinguished experts included Dr Najam Abbas, Senior Fellow (Central Asia and Eurasia) East West Institute, Brussels, Belgium; Professor Shabbir Ahmad Khan, Director Area Study Centre, University of Peshawar; Dr Farhat Asif, Founder President of the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS); Khalid Khan, Chairman Central Asian Cellular Forum; and Reema Shaukat, Communication Strategist, Institute of Regional Studies.

In his welcome remarks, Director General ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood shared insights into Pakistan’s relations with the region. He highlighted the multifaceted cooperation within the framework of “Vision Central Asia” — encompassing five tracks, including political and diplomatic engagement; trade and investment ties; energy and connectivity; security and defence; and people-to-people exchanges. Ambassador Mahmood emphasized the importance of regional connectivity and its alignment with both Pakistan’s foreign policy vision and its recent “pivot to geo-economics”.

Earlier in his introductory remarks, Dr Talat Shabbir set the stage by elucidating the deep cultural and historical affinities shared by Pakistan with Central Asia and Azerbaijan. His emphasis on increasing collaboration across sectors such as IT, pharmaceuticals, trade, energy, transportation, agriculture, and culture underscored the comprehensive nature of bilateral relations.

Dr Najam Abbas’s keynote address focused on connectivity’s imperative, identifying trends and priorities for the next five years, emphasizing global freight potential, alternative routes, and regional corridors. Dr. Abbas, known for his expertise in Central Asian and South Asian affairs, highlighted the imperative of regional connectivity in its multiple dimensions. Among other things, Dr Abbas outlined eight key points, providing food for thought and encouraging a process of thinking to guide stakeholders in the coming months. He emphasized the importance of understanding emerging conditions, changes, and initiatives in the region. Dr Abbas stressed the need to focus on specific trends in connectivity and identified priorities for the next five years, particularly in the context of Pakistan’s post-election scenario.

Dr Najam Abbas drew attention to the potential of global freight and logistics, pointing to alternative routes and corridors such as the “Middle Corridor” and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INTC). He specifically highlighted the significance of connections involving Azerbaijan, Iran, and other Caspian nations, suggesting that these routes could offer recovery and opportunities for countries facing isolation. Dr Abbas discussed the three routes across the Caspian Sea and their potential impact on Eurasian transportation corridors.

