Pending connections to be installed by next month: FESCO chief

FAISALABAD: There is no shortage of electricity meters in FESCO region and all the pending electricity connections will be installed by the end of January, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr Muhammad Amir while addressing an E-Kacheri held on Facebook at the FESCO Headquarters on the special directions of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division). In Kacheri, the consumers of Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Toba Tek Singh and Khushab districts informed CEO about their electricity related problems.

On this occasion, Engr Muhammad Amir said that problems of the customers are not only being reduced by conducting E-Kacheries but consumers also inform the FESCO officers directly about their problems, which enables the FESCO management to further improve their services.

During the online Katchery, the chief executive listened consumers’ electricity problems online and their various complaints about changing meters. He issued orders for preparation of LT proposals, replacement of old & defective transformers, replacement and repair of electric wires and removal of voltage drop.

On this occasion, Chief Engineer Operation Muhammad Rafiq, Chief Engineer (CS) Madam Sadaf Naz, DG (HR) Athar Ayub Chaudhry, Additional DG (IT) Abdul Hayee, Additional DG (PR) Tahir Sheikh, Director Commercial Muhammad Saeed, Director (CMU) Iqbal Khan Niazi, Director (CS) Faisal Raza Marth, Company Secretary Abid Rasheed and other officers were also present.

