CM to formally inaugurate ‘Punjab Special Initiative Police Station’ soon

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that the modern trained public-friendly staff posted in the Special Initiative Police Station is providing services to the citizens with modern technology and software along with replacing the traditional concept of police stations. He said that modern policing; best environment and facilities have been provided to the citizens in the SIPs, which has improved the public service delivery process.

The IG Punjab directed that the police stations in all the districts of the province including Lahore should be completed on the special initiative protocol within the fixed timeline. The caretaker chief minister will formally inaugurate the Punjab Special Initiative Police Stations soon.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at the Central Police Office. The progress regarding transfer of police stations to Special Initiative Protocol across the province including Lahore was reviewed.

The Lahore Police team briefed the IG Punjab about the steps taken to upgrade police stations in the provincial capital. The IG Punjab reviewed the reports about the development works being completed in various police stations and the construction plan of new police stations.

Additional IG Punjab, MD Safe City Authority, DIG Operations Lahore, DIG Elite, SSP Operations Lahore, AIG Admin Central Police Office and other officers were also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar met the ministerial and clerical staff of Lahore Police at the Central Police Office. Ministerial and clerical staff posted in CCPO office, DIG Operation, DIG Investigation and Security Division Office were present in the meeting. The IG Punjab thanked all the employees for playing a key role in 4000 promotions during the current year. He said that the ministerial and clerical staff together played an important role in completing the promotion process and Lahore Police has provided happiness to 4000 families by conducting a record 35 promotion boards.

Dr Usman Anwar said that the morale of the entire force increased rapidly due to promotion process, while the results of welfare & promotions are being transferred to the citizens in the form of best services. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed the staff to perform their duties more diligently and said to bring smiles to the faces of the people. Additional IG South Punjab, Additional IG Punjab, SSP Admin Lahore, SSP Investigation Lahore, AIG Admin, AIG Discipline, AIG Inspection and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has approved the departmental promotions of Police Communication Officers serving in Safe City Authority while taking another historic step for the welfare and professional growth of the Police Force. According to details, for the first time in the history of Safe Cities Authority, departmental promotions were given to police communication officers. A total of 31 officers have been promoted as Senior Communication Officers, while 45 have been promoted as Police Technical Officers.

Earlier, due to some reasons, the process of departmental promotion in Safe Cities Authority was stalled. On the instructions of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, eligible officers were promoted according to the departmental test and other rules and regulations.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar also held a rank pinning ceremony for the promoted Senior Communication Officers of Safe Cities Authority at the Central Police Office, in which IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar awarded three star badges to senior communication officers and senior technical officers. Additional IG Punjab, MD Safe City Authority Ahsan Younas, Chief Operating Officer Captain Mustansar Firoze (retd), AIG Inspection Shaista Nadeem and other officers participated in the ceremony. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the promoted police communication officers are the best human resource of Safe City Authority and after promotion, the salary of these communication officers will increase by 50,000 per month. The IG Punjab said that all the officers should excel with better performance in programming, communication, and other respective fields by following high professional standards and targets. The IG Punjab said that the scope of Safe Cities is being extended to 20 cities of the province, there will be data centers in the cities too. Dr Usman further said that the career path of safe city officers has been created; police communication officers will be promoted to the position of executive director. The IG Punjab also issued important instructions to the promoted Safe City Communication Officers. MD Safe City Authority Ahsan Younas also addressed the event.

