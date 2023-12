KARACHI: Cotton analyst and columnist at Business Recorder, Naseem Usman Osawala’s wife has passed away here.

The funeral prayer was held at Masjid-e-Abdul Aziz, Khadda Market, Phase 5, DHA after Zohr prayers.

She leaves behind her husband Naseem Usman, three sons - Dr Asif Naseem, Adil Naseem, Aamir Naseem and Osawala Family to mourn her death.

