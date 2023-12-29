BAFL 48.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.09%)
US-based freight forwarder to open office in Pakistan

Press Release Published 29 Dec, 2023 02:58am

KARACHI: As a US-based freight forwarder, expanding operations to Pakistan presents a great opportunity to tap into the burgeoning trade landscape of South Asia. With a strategic vision to optimize global logistics, ALPI USA aims to establish a new office in Pakistan, capitalizing on existing contracts with prominent shipping lines to drive seamless cargo movement and enhance our foothold in the region.

Pakistan’s evolving economic landscape and its pivotal position along key trade routes make it an ideal hub for our expansion. Leveraging our established partnerships with major shipping lines, including Hapag Lloyd and MSC, we are poised to offer unparalleled shipping solutions, catering to diverse industries and facilitating smooth trade with Europe and North America.

Our new office in Pakistan will serve as a vital link between these markets, providing comprehensive freight forwarding services. By harnessing our existing contracts, we ensure competitive rates, assured space allocations and streamlined processes for our clients, optimizing their supply chain operations.

Moreover, our local presence will enable us to navigate the regulatory landscape efficiently, ensuring compliance and timely delivery while offering personalized customer support tailored to the unique needs of businesses operating in Pakistan.

South Asia MSC ALPI USA Hapag Lloyd

