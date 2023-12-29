OGDCL, Al-Shifa hold free surgical eye camp in Chakwal

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, organised a three-day Free Surgical Eye Camp at its CSR Dispensary in Chak Naurang, located in the Chakwal district of Punjab in collaboration with the Al-Shifa Eye Trust Hospital.

The eye camp, held from December 24 to 26, aimed at providing essential eye care services to the local community.

During the free eye camp, a total number of 1,290 patients were screened at the OPD and received essential preliminary assessments.

Among them, 762 patients were provided with vision glasses, and 40 patients received post-operation dark glasses.

Special glasses were provided to 285 patients, addressing specific visual needs. Moreover, 55 patients underwent Lab/Covid-19 tests during the camp.

Furthermore, a total number of 40 eye surgeries were performed, contributing to the long-term improvement of the patients’ eye health.

Patients who availed themselves of the services expressed their complete satisfaction with the overall process at the eye camp. The OGDCL, under its CSR programme, covered all expenses incurred during the three-day camp, including laser/phaco surgery, provision of vision glasses, and medicines. The OGDCL is committed to enhancing the health and well-being of communities in and around its operational areas. Through corporate social responsibility initiatives, the OGDCL aims to positively impact the lives of residents and contribute to the overall prosperity of the regions it serves.

The executive director (HR/Admin) and general manager (CSR) of the OGDCL also visited the eye camp site and met with staff of eye camp and also patients and other community members.

The local community thanked the OGDCL for providing the facility at their doorstep.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023