Sindh govt to take action against stockpiling of urea

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has decided to take action against those who are stockpiling urea fertilizer and selling it at high prices.

The decision was made at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Fakhre Alam and was attended by Agriculture Secretary Syed Aijaz Shah, Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput and Director General Extension, Manir Ahmad Jamani. Other Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners also participated in the meeting through video link.

A detailed briefing was provided during the meeting regarding the demand for urea fertilizer and its supply to farmers.

The Agriculture Department officials highlighted that penalties amounting to Rs. 4 million have been imposed against 175 hoarders in the province. Furthermore, licenses of 41 dealers have been suspended.

Division Commissioners also gave a briefing on measures to ensure the supply of fertilizers at discounted prices. Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Fakhre Alam directed all Deputy Commissioners to ensure 100% stock verification of urea fertilizer in their respective districts. Strict action will be taken against the hoarders of urea.

The amount of fine should also be increased and if the dealer is found repeatedly involved in hoarding, further action should be taken against the dealer as per law. He further said that the stored urea fertilizer should be confiscated and auctioned at the official rate.

Chief Secretary Sindh said that it will be recommended to the federal government that all deputy commissioners should be given access to the dashboard related to urea fertilizer so that stock verification and action against hoarders can be done effectively.

