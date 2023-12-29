BAFL 48.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.09%)
Dec 29, 2023

Removal of ‘soft’ & ‘hard’ encroachments: Industrialists urged to develop mechanism

Recorder Report Published 29 Dec, 2023 02:58am

HYDERABAD: The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Khalid Hyder Shah said that Industrialists and business community should develop a cooperative mechanism with all government institutions to get rid of soft and hard encroachments. He said that district administration should make all possible measures to avoid such encroachments on site land in future.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of coordination committee of industrialists and business community at Shahbaz Hall, Shahbaz Building.

The Commissioner Hyderabad said that 22 acres of land in Ganjo Takkar is being allotted for the graveyard and district administration should initiate process of demarcation of land so that HMC could start the development work of graveyard.

The issue of Autobhan drainage was also discussed in the meeting, the business community complained that in heavy rains the Authobhan road completly look like a pond. In his reply Additional MD WASA briefed that one sided (nulla) drain is constructed on railway colony and it overflows in rainy season and creates problem for the shopkeepers of area and the work is underway to connect the other side of road nalla with LD1 to drain out the water from road during rain.

Commissioner Hyderabad has directed to DC Hyderabad to call a meeting to discuss the issue of Autobhan drainage with WASA and other stakeholders.

President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries Farooq Shekhani demanded to provide electricity connection from express feeder to site for smooth functioning of industries. Commissioner told that he has written a letter to Hesco Chief in this regard and soon this issue will be resolved.

XEN Local government Mohammad Ali Soomro briefed to meeting that anti-encroachment drive in three site zones Hyderabad, Kotri and Noriabad is going on while the roads and development schemes of Rs1100 million for site Hyderabad is also ready for approval from provincial cabinet.

President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries Farooq Shekhani complained that in Minister’s meeting it was decided to remove all encroachment as per the layout plan but the pace of anti-encroachment drive is very slow.

He added that 300 acres land was allotted for the new industrial zone for Hyderabad in 2010 but its’ demarcation has not been done yet.

On the occasion the XEN Local Government told that with the passage of time the topography of allotted land has been totally changed and this created hurdles in demarcation and the land is being physically encroached. He will plan a strategy to remove all encroachments soon and submit report to Commissioner Hyderabad.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ali Zulfiqar Memon, DG HDA MD Site and Hesco Officers.

