Opinion Print 2023-12-29

‘The massacre in Gaza’

Published 29 Dec, 2023 02:58am

This is apropos a Business Recorder editorial “The massacre in Gaza” carried by the newspaper. The newspaper has concluded its argument by saying that “the exemplary bravery and courage of the Palestinian people during this unprecedented bloodshed has sent out a strong message to the world.

In this moment of horror, what they need is for global powers to shed their ingrained timidity and duplicity when it comes to Israel and start taking steps that will put a stop to its madness.” In my view, whatever happened on October 7 in Israel did not happen in vacuum.

The newspaper readers must have noticed that my view is not different from the stance of a global great man. With a lot of pride of course I am literally echoing the remark of United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

While pleading for civilians to be protected in the war and voicing concern about clear violations of international humanitarian law in the Gaza Strip, he had said that “it is important to also recognize the attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum.

The Palestinian people have been subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation.” That the UN chief had no reason not to tell the whole truth is a fact. No doubt, he has promoted the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.

However, the United Nations is still required to ensure that the resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council and General Assembly are implemented in letter and spirit as early as possible.

Honorable UN Secretary General needs to act in this direction without any further loss of time, given the ongoing Gaza war can expand to a regional or international level any moment.

Mehrunnisa Qizlibash, Peshawar

