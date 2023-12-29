BAFL 48.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.09%)
Agri production: Speakers call for adopting modern technologies

Amjad Ali Shah Published 29 Dec, 2023 02:58am

PESHAWAR: Eminent agricultural scientists and speakers underlined the need to introduce and adopt modern technologies to enhance agriculture production and cater to the needs of nutritious and potent foods for the people of the country.

They were addressing a seminar on “Adoption of Innovative Techniques for Agro-Food Production and Value Addition”, organized by Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) Laboratories Complex Peshawar on Thursday.

Faud Ishaq, president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry was chief guest on the occasion.

Keynote speakers in the seminar include Dr Abdul Bari, Director General Agricultural Research Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engr Javed Iqbal Khattak, CEO KPEZDMC, Dr Sarwat Ismail, Member (Science) PCSIR, Jehangir Shah, Director General PCSIR Peshawar, Prof Dr Muhammad Akmal, Ex-chairman, Agricultural University of Peshawar Dr Javed Abbas, Director (P&D) PCSIR Peshawar, Dr Arshad Hussain, PSO-PCSIR Peshawar and Dr Hina Fazal, SSO PCSIR Peshawar.

Most of the speakers were of the considered opinion that Agriculture is the mainstay of Pakistan Economy and by bringing technological innovation in this sector, we can significantly contribute in the sustainable agro-based production leading to import substitution and export enhancement.

The speakers cited the examples of advanced countries like Singapore, China, USA, Japan, France and even India who through innovation and application of modern technologies have led to huge individuals in terms of enhancement in Agriculture productions.

Dr Sarwat Ismail, Member (Science) PCSIR and Jehangir Shah, DG PCSIR Peshawar in their key-note speeches informed the participants that Federal Ministry of Science and Technology has recently launched a PSDP project “Research Development and Innovation” in PCSIR with objective to help develop multi-disciplinary scientific, Engineering Technology and Industrial capabilities and conceive high quality industrial infrastructure with the country.

Likewise, another PSDP project “Vertical Farming” is in progress in PCSIR Peshawar, which will be a landmark initiative to grow more crops on less soil.

A high level Business Delegation from Afghanistan representing Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by renowned Afghans entrepreneurs attended the seminar with keen interest and high spirit.

