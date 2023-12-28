BAFL 48.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.09%)
BIPL 21.41 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (8.13%)
BOP 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.25%)
DGKC 75.85 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (3.82%)
FABL 32.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.83%)
FCCL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.33%)
FFL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.81%)
GGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.4%)
HBL 111.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.96%)
HUBC 118.55 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.97%)
KEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.58%)
OGDC 110.16 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (2.95%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
PIOC 114.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.65%)
PPL 111.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PRL 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.12%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.15%)
SSGC 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.28%)
TPLP 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.88%)
TRG 80.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.63%)
UNITY 23.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.46%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 6,368 Increased By 109.2 (1.74%)
BR30 22,589 Increased By 356.7 (1.6%)
KSE100 62,052 Increased By 1188.6 (1.95%)
KSE30 20,677 Increased By 398.5 (1.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelensky thanks US for aid package

AFP Published 28 Dec, 2023 07:25pm

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday thanked the US for releasing the last remaining package of weapons available for Ukraine under existing authorisation, as uncertainty surrounds further aid to his war-torn country.

Zelensky had warned that any change in policy from the US – Kyiv’s main backer – could have a strong impact on the course of the war.

“I thank President Joe Biden, Congress, and the American people for the $250 million military aid package announced yesterday,” Zelensky said on social media.

“To defend freedom and security not only in Ukraine and Europe but also in the United States, we must continue to respond to ongoing Russian aggression,” he said.

President Joe Biden has made backing Ukraine a priority and US weapons and financial assistance have been crucial in helping the pro-Western country battle against a far larger attacking Russian force.

Kremlin confirms Russian warship hit by Ukrainian strike

Republicans have led a push to halt the effort, refusing to authorise new budget outlays unless the Democrats first agree to sweeping, tough new measures against illegal migration.

Zelensky said that the equipment provided in the final package – including air defence missiles, anti-tank weapons and mine clearing equipment – “will cover Ukraine’s most pressing needs”.

The Ukrainian President also thanked the US for 34 military aid packages worth over $24 billion this year and its “historic decision” to provide F-16 jets, saying: “We will always be grateful for all of this support.”

The US Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, called it a “vital security package”.

“The need for funding to help Ukraine defend itself remains critical and urgent,” she added on X, formerly Twitter.

Joe Biden Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine conflict Russia invaded Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war Ukraine attack

Comments

1000 characters

Zelensky thanks US for aid package

KSE-100 gains nearly 2% as investors cherry-pick holdings

Inter-bank: rupee records 12th successive gain against US dollar

Court sends Shah Mahmood Qureshi on 14-day judicial remand

Army top brass says 'requisite and necessary support' will be offered to ECP for elections

Cipher case: IHC halts Imran Khan’s trial till Jan 11

PBC urges govt to lower power tariffs

Oil prices slide as Red Sea transport disruptions ease

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,200 in Pakistan

TPL REIT Fund I completes first funding round

Bangladesh garment factories fire workers after protests, unions say

Read more stories