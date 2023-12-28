BAFL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.26%)
BIPL 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.29%)
BOP 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.11%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
DFML 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.3%)
DGKC 77.02 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (5.42%)
FABL 33.52 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (6.08%)
FCCL 18.82 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.56%)
FFL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
GGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.4%)
HBL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.18%)
HUBC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.67%)
HUMNL 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.94%)
KEL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.02%)
LOTCHEM 26.38 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.85%)
MLCF 39.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.43%)
OGDC 111.20 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (3.93%)
PAEL 21.86 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.48%)
PIBTL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
PIOC 115.53 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.24%)
PPL 113.80 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.51%)
PRL 30.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.46%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 72.81 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.12%)
SSGC 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.42%)
TELE 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.3%)
TPLP 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.94%)
TRG 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.15%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.5%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.1%)
BR100 6,449 Increased By 189.8 (3.03%)
BR30 22,862 Increased By 629.3 (2.83%)
KSE100 62,749 Increased By 1885.1 (3.1%)
KSE30 20,963 Increased By 684.7 (3.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper hovers near five-month high on soft dollar

Reuters Published 28 Dec, 2023 12:44pm

Copper prices in London were steady on Thursday, hovering around a five-month high hit in the previous session, supported by a softer dollar on bets of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was almost unchanged at $8,687.50 per metric ton by 0444 GMT.

The contract hit its highest since Aug. 1 at $8,715 in the previous session.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.3% at 69,360 yuan ($9,743.08) a ton.

It hit the highest since Aug. 1 earlier in the session at 69,870 yuan.

Both contracts are set to post a yearly gain.

The dollar hit a five-month low and was headed for a yearly decline after two years of strong gains as the market expects the US central bank to cut key policy rates next year. A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

LME aluminium was nearly flat at $2,388 a ton, nickel eased 0.3% to $16,880, zinc was unchanged at $2,641.50, lead advanced 0.2% to $2,091, while tin fell 0.4% to $25,550.

Copper steadies amid dollar weakness, supply concern

SHFE aluminium rose 1.1% to 19,480 yuan a ton, nickel increased 0.1% to 129,720 yuan, zinc climbed 0.7% to 21,490 yuan, lead advanced 0.7% to 15,880 yuan and tin was up 0.6% at 213,250 yuan.

On a yearly basis, LME nickel was headed for its steepest loss since 2008, down 43.8% so far this year.

The metal is under oversupply pressure amid soft demand and surging output in Indonesia.

SHFE nickel is on track for its biggest yearly decline since the contract started trading in 2015, down 35.7% so far this year.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper hovers near five-month high on soft dollar

Exporters likely to get DLTL worth Rs37.306bn

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Cipher case: IHC rejects PTI’s request for stay order on Imran’s trial

Israeli aggression in Gaza add to heavy Palestinian toll

Six major currencies: ECs implement new exchange rate mechanism

PBC urges govt to lower power tariffs

Oil prices stabilise as Red Sea transport disruptions ease

Urea subsidy sharing: ECC may approve TSG for MoC today

Nov 23 FCA: CPPA tells Nepra why it seeks tariff hike

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation soars 312pc to $532m YoY

Read more stories