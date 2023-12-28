BAFL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.26%)
Dec 28, 2023
KSE-100 gains 2.9% as investors cherry-pick holdings

  • Largely across-the-board buying seen at PSX
BR Web Desk Published December 28, 2023 Updated December 28, 2023 01:47pm

Investors continued their buying run at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index jumped 2.9% during trading on Thursday.

At 1:40pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 62,630.92 level, an increase of 1,767.30 points or 2.90%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed as index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, chemical, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas marketing companies, oil and gas exploration companies, power generation and property traded in the green.

At close on Wednesday, the Pakistani equities market had also staged a recovery as the benchmark index registered an increase of nearly 3% to settle at 60,863.62 level, an increase of 1,692.64 points or 2.86%.

Experts said value hunters are in action leading to across the board buying. Moreover, fresh liquidity is being injected as the market enters a new month, they said.

Globally, the Asian shares touched five-month highs on Thursday as market wagers on ever-more aggressive rate cuts extended a huge rally in US stocks and bonds, but also left plenty of scope for disappointment next year.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan has also gained 10% in two months and added another 0.3% on Thursday to its highest since August.

Japan’s Nikkei was off 0.4% as a rebound in the yen has kept its gains for December to a minimum.

Chinese shares have generally missed out on the global cheer as foreign investors shun the country, worried about economy’s faltering recovery and tensions with the United States.

This is an intra-day update

