BAFL 48.08 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.3%)
BIPL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.56%)
BOP 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.74%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (6.27%)
DGKC 76.25 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (4.37%)
FABL 33.05 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (4.59%)
FCCL 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.83%)
FFL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
GGL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
HBL 111.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.27%)
HUBC 119.62 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (3.21%)
HUMNL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.64%)
KEL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
MLCF 38.95 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.77%)
OGDC 110.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.27%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.84%)
PIBTL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
PIOC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.59%)
PPL 112.72 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.54%)
PRL 30.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SNGP 72.89 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (3.23%)
SSGC 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.33%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.42%)
TPLP 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
TRG 82.15 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.58%)
UNITY 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.38%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
BR100 6,383 Increased By 123.7 (1.98%)
BR30 22,749 Increased By 517.1 (2.33%)
KSE100 62,125 Increased By 1260.9 (2.07%)
KSE30 20,717 Increased By 438.7 (2.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields’ dip capped by expected fresh debt sale

Reuters Published 28 Dec, 2023 10:21am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields dipped in the early session on Thursday, tracking the drop in US yields, although the move was capped ahead of the upcoming debt supply at the end of the week.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 7.2016% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after closing at 7.2074% in the previous session.

“For the benchmark, 7.20% is a strong upside level and there ought to be buying in that zone, while the fall in Treasury yields is an added benefit,” a trader with a state-run bank said.

“Still, we may see flattish moves as the market now braces for fresh supply.”

US yields declined, with the 10-year yield briefly sliding below its over five-month-low of 3.80% as investors anticipate a mild US economic recession heading into 2024, which could push the central bank to cut rates more aggressively than expected.

The odds of a rate cut in March are now around 88%, up from sub-80% earlier in the week, while the probability of a total of 150 basis points (bps) of rate cuts in 2024 has risen to 81%, from 76% last week.

The US central bank, earlier this month, had hinted at 75 bps worth of rate cuts in 2024.

India bond yields flattish; traders see activity picking up next week

Locally, traders expect New Delhi to raise 330 billion rupees (nearly $4 billion) on Friday by selling bonds, including 160 billion rupees worth of the benchmark paper.

Traders also await Indian states’ borrowing calendar for the last quarter of the financial year and anticipate heavy borrowing, worth around 3.5 trillion rupees.

States borrowed 2.47 trillion rupees in October-December, exceeding their planned borrowing schedule for the first time in 13 quarters.

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

Indian bond yields’ dip capped by expected fresh debt sale

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

KSE-100 gains 2% as investors cherry-pick holdings

Urea subsidy sharing: ECC may approve TSG for MoC today

Six major currencies: ECs implement new exchange rate mechanism

Nov 23 FCA: CPPA tells Nepra why it seeks tariff hike

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation soars 312pc to $532m YoY

Oil prices rise amid fears over escalating tensions in Middle East

Input goods’ import: SBP unveils procedure for availing EFS ITM facility

‘Simultaneous’ probe of same taxpayer: IHC seeks explanation from FBR

‘Notices to deceased persons’: PTBA urges FBR to upgrade its system

Read more stories