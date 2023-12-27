BAFL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.04%)
BIPL 19.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
BOP 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.1%)
CNERGY 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.39%)
DFML 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
DGKC 70.25 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.77%)
FABL 30.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.52%)
FCCL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.51%)
FFL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.1%)
GGL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.82%)
HBL 109.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.26%)
HUBC 111.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.95%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.85%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.99%)
LOTCHEM 25.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.73%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
OGDC 105.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.32%)
PAEL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.22%)
PIOC 107.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.64%)
PPL 108.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.56%)
PRL 29.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.97%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.93%)
SNGP 69.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.01%)
SSGC 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.4%)
TRG 78.40 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.39%)
UNITY 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.58%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.73%)
BR100 6,115 Increased By 69.5 (1.15%)
BR30 21,607 Increased By 294.1 (1.38%)
KSE100 59,782 Increased By 611.5 (1.03%)
KSE30 19,912 Increased By 187.6 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields flattish; traders see activity picking up next week

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2023 10:43am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were little changed on Wednesday, with volumes falling sharply, as most traders stayed on the sidelines awaiting fresh triggers in the new year.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 7.1852% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after closing at 7.1819% in the previous session. “With benchmark bond yield stuck around par levels, there is little interest in terms of trading or even investment,” a trader with a private bank said.

Indian government bond market trading volume slumped to its lowest level in two months on Tuesday, and is expected to be low through Thursday, as prevailing benchmark levels do little to entice traders.

Market participants await details of Indian states’ borrowing in the last quarter of the fiscal year.

States raised 2.47 trillion rupees ($29.68 billion) in October-December, exceeding their planned borrowing for the first time in 13 quarters.

On the global front, traders eye further moves in US Treasuries, after the 10-year yield dropped 70 basis points in the current quarter, falling over 115 basis points from its 16-year high in October.

The US 10-year bond yield was at 3.88% in Asian hours, as traders bet on an aggressive rate easing from the Federal Reserve in 2024.

Lack of cues, volume leads to flattish India bonds in last week of 2023

Markets are pricing in an 82% probability of a Fed rate cut in March, and see a total of 150 basis points of rate cuts in 2024.

The Fed, at its monetary policy meeting earlier in the month, had hinted at 75-basis-points rate cuts in 2024.

Meanwhile, India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) will remain vigilant of inflation risks, with the overall policy outlook remaining clouded by volatile and uncertain food prices, the minutes of the December policy showed Friday.

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields flattish; traders see activity picking up next week

KSE-100 posts some recovery, inches close to 60,000 with 1.2% gain

Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested from Adiala Jail

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

CPPA seeks Rs4.66 per unit FCA for XW Discos

Ministry announces improvement in BoP

The Organic Meat Company Limited to expand production facilities

Oil steady as market monitors Red Sea developments

Shafique stands firm as Pakistan narrow gap on Australia

Number of active taxpayers reaches 5.3m mark

Number of subscribers and 3G/4G users, teledensity, NGMS penetration slump: PTA

Read more stories