BAFL 48.08 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.3%)
BIPL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.56%)
BOP 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.74%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (6.27%)
DGKC 76.25 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (4.37%)
FABL 33.05 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (4.59%)
FCCL 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.83%)
FFL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
GGL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
HBL 111.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.27%)
HUBC 119.62 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (3.21%)
HUMNL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.64%)
KEL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
MLCF 38.95 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.77%)
OGDC 110.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.27%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.84%)
PIBTL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
PIOC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.59%)
PPL 112.72 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.54%)
PRL 30.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SNGP 72.89 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (3.23%)
SSGC 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.33%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.42%)
TPLP 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
TRG 82.15 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.58%)
UNITY 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.38%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
BR100 6,383 Increased By 123.7 (1.98%)
BR30 22,749 Increased By 517.1 (2.33%)
KSE100 62,125 Increased By 1260.9 (2.07%)
KSE30 20,717 Increased By 438.7 (2.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Macron asks Netanyahu for ‘lasting ceasefire’ in Gaza

AFP Published 28 Dec, 2023 09:40am

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron demanded a “lasting ceasefire” in Gaza during a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, his office said, as an escalating humanitarian crisis grips the Palestinian territory.

“France will work in the coming days in cooperation with Jordan to carry out humanitarian operations in Gaza,” the French presidency added in a statement.

Macron, an ally of Netanyahu since the start of the war triggered by the unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, told the Israeli premier of his “deepest concern” about civilian deaths and the humanitarian emergency in Gaza.

He also insisted on the importance of measures to end violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank and prevent new planned settlements.

Netanyahu’s office said during the call the prime minister thanked Macron for “France’s involvement in defending freedom of navigation and its willingness to help restore security along Israel’s border with Lebanon”.

The conflict erupted when Hamas attacked southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Israel says war to last ‘many more months’

Palestinian also took around 250 hostages, 129 of whom remain in captivity, Israel says.

Israel vowed to destroy Hamas and retaliated with relentless bombardment and a ground invasion in Gaza that has killed at least 21,110 people, mainly women and children, according to the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry.

Benjamin Netanyahu Emmanuel Macron Lebanon Gaza Israel Hamas war Israel Gaza war

Comments

1000 characters

Macron asks Netanyahu for ‘lasting ceasefire’ in Gaza

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

KSE-100 gains 2% as investors cherry-pick holdings

Urea subsidy sharing: ECC may approve TSG for MoC today

Six major currencies: ECs implement new exchange rate mechanism

Nov 23 FCA: CPPA tells Nepra why it seeks tariff hike

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation soars 312pc to $532m YoY

Oil prices rise amid fears over escalating tensions in Middle East

Input goods’ import: SBP unveils procedure for availing EFS ITM facility

‘Simultaneous’ probe of same taxpayer: IHC seeks explanation from FBR

‘Notices to deceased persons’: PTBA urges FBR to upgrade its system

Read more stories