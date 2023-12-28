BAFL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (5.29%)
BIPL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.92%)
BOP 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (12.08%)
CNERGY 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (11.74%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
DGKC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (7.92%)
FABL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (6.41%)
FCCL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.34%)
FFL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.45%)
GGL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.05%)
HBL 110.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.48%)
HUBC 114.61 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (4.19%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.33%)
KEL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (11.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.31%)
MLCF 38.04 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.22%)
OGDC 107.20 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.95%)
PAEL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.6%)
PIBTL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (8%)
PIOC 113.20 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (5.11%)
PPL 111.18 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.01%)
PRL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (6.85%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.92%)
SNGP 70.57 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (3.63%)
SSGC 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.99%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.87%)
TPLP 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.56%)
TRG 80.38 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (4.98%)
UNITY 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.68%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.72%)
BR100 6,259 Increased By 214 (3.54%)
BR30 22,232 Increased By 919.6 (4.31%)
KSE100 60,864 Increased By 1692.6 (2.86%)
KSE30 20,279 Increased By 553.8 (2.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-28

Stocks roar back

Recorder Report Published 28 Dec, 2023 04:52am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday witnessed sharp recovery and closed on strong positive note on the back of fresh buying on attractive, low levels.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 1,692.64 points or 2.86 percent and crossed 60,000 psychological level to close at 60,863.62 points. The index hit 61,009.88 points intraday high and 58,758.48 points intraday low.

The daily trading volumes on ready counter stood at 669.356 million shares as compared to 670.859 million shares traded on Tuesday while total daily traded value on the ready counter stood at Rs 16.115 billion against previous session’s Rs 17.129 billion.

BRIndex100 added 196.83 points or 3.26 percent to close at 6,241.94 points with total daily turnover of 613.848 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 863.91 points or 4.05 percent to close at 22,176.60 points with total daily trading volumes of 426.311 million shares.

Foreign investors however remained net sellers of shares worth $326,890. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 208 billion to Rs 8.816 trillion. Out of total 357 active scrips, 274 closed in positive and only 63 in negative while the value of 20 stocks remained unchanged.

K-Electric was the volume leader with 102.249 million shares and gained Rs 0.45 to close at Rs 4.89 followed by Fauji Foods that increased by Rs 0.75 to close at Rs 11.25 with 58.130 million shares. PTCL inched up by Rs 0.04 to close at Rs 12.25 with 55.426 million shares.

Pakistan Tobacco Company and Mari Petroleum Company were the top gainers increasing by Rs 56.00 and Rs 43.55 respectively to close at Rs 1100.00 and Rs 1993.26 while Mehmood Textile Mills and Faisal Spinning Mills were the top losers declining by Rs 37.00 and Rs 29.25 respectively to close at Rs 468.00 and Rs 360.75.

An analyst at Topline Securities said Pakistan equities had a recovery day. The day initially carried forward Tuesday’s bearish momentum and made an intraday low at 58,758 level (down 413 points or 0.70 percent). However, value hunters rescued the market at intraday low level which ultimately led to across the board buying.

Resultantly, Power, Banks, Tech, Fertilizer and Cement sectors received considerable buying interest where HUBC, MEBL, SYS, EFERT and LUCK positively contributed 481 points to the index.

BR Automobile Assembler Index inched up by 168.1 points or 1.25 percent to close at 13,603.28 points with total turnover of 4.717 million shares.

BR Cement Index gained 247.66 points or 3.97 percent to close at 6,490.80 points with 27.255 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index increased by 408.06 points or 2.84 percent to close at 14,774.53 points with 58.587 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index surged by 525.47 points or 3.94 percent to close at 13,852.36 points with 115.128 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 5,630.54 points, up 121.96 points or 2.21 percent with 44.594 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index added 163.84 points or 4.36 percent to close at 3,920.90 points with 122.380 million shares.

Mubashir Anis Naviwala at JS Global Capital said that the bourse witnessed sharp recovery after Tuesday’s crash. The KSE-100 index moved between 2,252 points, touched a high and a low of 61,010 and 58,758 points, respectively.

Traded volume stood at 669 million shares with KEL (up 10 percent), FFL (up 7.1 percent), PTC (up 0.3 percent), CNERGY (up 11 percent) and WTL (up 5.1 percent) were the volume leaders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index

Comments

1000 characters

Stocks roar back

Urea subsidy sharing: ECC may approve TSG for MoC today

Six major currencies: ECs implement new exchange rate mechanism

Nov 23 FCA: CPPA tells Nepra why it seeks tariff hike

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation soars 312pc to $532m YoY

CDWP approves 4 projects worth Rs11.15bn

Input goods’ import: SBP unveils procedure for availing EFS ITM facility

EMS: ECP admits facing ‘difficulties’

SC Practice and Procedure Act: detailed verdict issued

‘Simultaneous’ probe of same taxpayer: IHC seeks explanation from FBR

‘Notices to deceased persons’: PTBA urges FBR to upgrade its system

Read more stories