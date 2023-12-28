CDWP approves 4 projects worth Rs11.15bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Part (CDWP) approved four development projects with a cost of Rs11.15 billion and recommended two projects worth Rs 72.240 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The CDWP met with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair at P-Block Secretariat on Wednesday.

Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, senior officials from Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions participated in the meeting, while Chairman/ACS (Dev) from provincial governments also participated in the meeting.

Projects related to information technology, health, physical planning and housing sectors were considered in the meeting.

Two project pertaining to the Ministry of Information were presented namely, “Up gradation of Transmission Network & Replacement of Optical Fiber Cable, AJK & Gilgit Baltistan(revised)” worth Rs1999 million approved by the CDWP and the second project namely, “Prime Ministers Initiatives Support for IT Startups, Specialized IT Trainings and Venture Capital (revised)” worth Rs5 billion was also approved.

The Ministry of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, presented a projected namely, “Establishment of Infectious Disease Laboratory” worth Rs8.29 billion recommended to ECNEC for approval. The project is proposed to be financed through PSDP.

The project envisages establishment of state of the art R&D laboratory to detect/analyse micro organisms. Upon completion of the project after PC-I, the NIH will have a better capability for detection of novel, exotic, emerging and re-emerging pathogens and their timely control as well as R&D facility which is an absolute necessity.

Envisaged outcome of the project would broadly encompass. Two projects of Ministry of Law and Justice were considered and approved namely, “Construction of Litigants Facilitation centre for Litigants and Lawyers in Sector G-10/1 Islamabad” worth Rs1862 million.

The executing agency and source of financing of the project is Capital Development Authority (CDA). The second project presented namely, “Establishment of 93-No District Courts in Mauve Area G-11/4 Islamabad (revised)” worth Rs2232.736 million.

A project of Government of Sindh was also considered namely, “Competitive & Livable City of Karachi (CLICK) (revised)” worth Rs63.95 billion and recommended to ECNEC for approval. The project is proposed to be financed by World Bank’s loan of Rs61.117 billion under Investment Project Financing (IPF) and Government of Sindh counterpart sharing of 2833.559 million.

