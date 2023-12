HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Wednesday after a Christmas holiday closure, tracking Wall Street gains in a so-called Santa Rally.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.74 percent, or 121.48 points, to 16,461.89.

The Shanghai Composite Index was also up, inching higher by 0.10 percent, or 2.94 points, to 2,901.82, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 0.06 percent, or 1.09 points, to 1,767.71.