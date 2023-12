HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks resumed their week’s rally Friday after US data further stoked expectations the Federal Reserve will slash interest rates next year.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.73 percent, or 121.93 points, to 16,743.06.

Hong Kong stocks open on positive note

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.57 points, to 2,919.29, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dipped 0.05 percent, or 0.95 points, to 1,800.54.