PM forms body to resolve KP’s financial issues

Zaheer Abbasi Published 27 Dec, 2023 05:15am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has directed to form a secretarial committee to resolve the financial problems of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa immediately and formed a four-member committee to seek proposal regarding the payment of net hydel profits and oil and gas royalty.

The committee will formulate a strategy in this regard, he decided while presiding over a review meeting on the affairs of Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

The committee will be headed by the federal secretary finance while other members will include the federal secretary planning, federal secretary water resources, and federal secretary petroleum.

Hydel projects: PM orders payment of arrears to KP

Kakar promised to provide all possible support to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government, despite limited resources for the development, welfare and prosperity of the newly-merged districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

He added that he is fully aware of the problems of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the federal government stands with the provincial government and people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Kakar directed to solve the financial problems of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province immediately as the people of this province have made eternal sacrifices against terrorism.

The caretaker premier also directed to speed up the process of granting university status to Khyber Medical College Peshawar and Ayub Medical College, Abbottabad. He said that the caretaker government has introduced reforms in every sector in the last four months which will benefit the country and the nation and the next elected government.

The meeting was attended by caretaker federal Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, caretaker federal Energy Minister Muhammad Ali, caretaker federal Minister for Law and Water Resources Ahmed Irfan Aslam, caretaker Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Justice (retired) Arshad Hussain Shah, caretaker provincial Finance Minister Ahmed Rasool Bangash, caretaker provincial minister for newly-merged districts, Aamir Abdullah, chairman FBR, chairman WAPDA, and concerned senior government officials.

