Shehbaz terms Feb polls ‘most important’ in country’s history

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday described the February 8 elections as the most important in Pakistan’s history and promised that they would emerge victorious under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif – the party supremo who is eyeing a record fourth term as Prime Minister.

He listed the achievements of the last Nawaz government, including restoration of peace in Karachi and ending hours-long power outages after winning the 2013 elections.

It was Nawaz who tackled the menace of terrorism, Shehbaz said, adding that people still remembered the development works carried out during that period across Pakistan.