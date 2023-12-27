Senate panel’s proceedings adjourned over demise of former foreign secy

ISLAMABAD: The proceedings of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs were adjourned on Tuesday in a solemn demonstration of respect at the sad demise of former foreign secretary Riaz Hussain Khokhar who died at 81 in Islamabad after a brief illness.

The committee which was supposed to take up the agenda which included briefing on the Indian Supreme Court’s recent controversial decision with regard to the special status of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as the situations in Middle East following Israeli genocidal actions in Gaza and other parts, was however adjourned at the request of caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

Riaz Hussain Khokhar, a distinguished retired Pakistani diplomat who served as the foreign secretary of Pakistan died in Islamabad at 81 after a brief illness who was later laid to rest at the H-8 graveyard in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Fateha was offered for the departed soul of late Khokhar before the chairman of the committee, Farooq H Naek adjourned the proceedings till the next date in January.

The committee also extended its heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Riaz Hussain Khokhar, acknowledging his significant contributions to Pakistan’s diplomatic service.

The meeting was presided over by Senator Farooq H Naek, with senators Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Palwasha Muhammadzai Khan, Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, and caretaker Human Rights Minister Mushaal Hussain Malik in attendance.

