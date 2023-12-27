Bangladesh taking steps to streamline visas for Pakistanis: envoy

LAHORE: High Commissioner of People’s Republic of Bangladesh Ruhul Alam Siddique has said that steps were being taken to improve the facility of obtaining Bangladesh visas for Pakistanis, especially employment visas.

He expressed the views during a meeting with Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Tuesday. On this occasion, Honorary Consul General of Bangladesh Qazi Humayun Fareed was also present. During the meeting, promotion of bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade and education was discussed.

On this occasion, the governor and the HC expressed deep concern over the Israeli barbaric bombardment and atrocities on the Palestinian people, especially women and children in the Gaza Strip, adding that the international community should raise its voice to stop them.

The HC further said that Bangladesh is keen to expand trade relations with Pakistan, adding that the volume of trade between Bangladesh and Pakistan is improving while positive progress is being made in cooperation with Pakistan in the fields of defence, trade, and education.

The governor said that the circumstances under which Bangladesh was separated reminded of a painful past, adding that Pakistan and Bangladesh have once been a nation and a country, and both of them share common faith, history and culture. “Both countries can move forward as good neighbours; goodwill existing between both countries needs to be translated into even stronger economic, trade, investment, educational and cultural linkages to the benefit of both nations,” he added.

According to him, it was heartening to know that Pakistani medical and dental students are studying in Bangladesh on scholarships. There should be maximum exchange of student delegations in the educational institutions of the two countries; he would also talk to the Higher Education Commission for scholarships for Bangladeshi students in Pakistani educational institutions. Moreover, there is a need to promote trade between Pakistan and Bangladesh in textile and other sectors.

