BAFL 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.99%)
BIPL 19.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.05%)
BOP 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-13.98%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-10.58%)
DFML 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.06%)
DGKC 67.96 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.9%)
FABL 30.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.72%)
FCCL 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.66%)
FFL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-8.3%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.67%)
HBL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.50 (-6.49%)
HUBC 109.82 Decreased By ▼ -6.68 (-5.73%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-7.48%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-13.62%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.95%)
MLCF 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.97%)
OGDC 105.09 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-7.21%)
PAEL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.77%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-9.59%)
PIOC 106.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.32%)
PPL 108.99 Decreased By ▼ -8.41 (-7.16%)
PRL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-7.74%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-11.02%)
SNGP 68.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.75%)
SSGC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.89%)
TELE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-10.24%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.23%)
TRG 76.58 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-6.72%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.74%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-10.53%)
BR100 6,037 Decreased By -300.1 (-4.73%)
BR30 21,293 Decreased By -1601.5 (-6.99%)
KSE100 59,171 Decreased By -2534.1 (-4.11%)
KSE30 19,725 Decreased By -836.9 (-4.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-27

Bangladesh taking steps to streamline visas for Pakistanis: envoy

Recorder Report Published 27 Dec, 2023 05:15am

LAHORE: High Commissioner of People’s Republic of Bangladesh Ruhul Alam Siddique has said that steps were being taken to improve the facility of obtaining Bangladesh visas for Pakistanis, especially employment visas.

He expressed the views during a meeting with Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Tuesday. On this occasion, Honorary Consul General of Bangladesh Qazi Humayun Fareed was also present. During the meeting, promotion of bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade and education was discussed.

On this occasion, the governor and the HC expressed deep concern over the Israeli barbaric bombardment and atrocities on the Palestinian people, especially women and children in the Gaza Strip, adding that the international community should raise its voice to stop them.

The HC further said that Bangladesh is keen to expand trade relations with Pakistan, adding that the volume of trade between Bangladesh and Pakistan is improving while positive progress is being made in cooperation with Pakistan in the fields of defence, trade, and education.

The governor said that the circumstances under which Bangladesh was separated reminded of a painful past, adding that Pakistan and Bangladesh have once been a nation and a country, and both of them share common faith, history and culture. “Both countries can move forward as good neighbours; goodwill existing between both countries needs to be translated into even stronger economic, trade, investment, educational and cultural linkages to the benefit of both nations,” he added.

According to him, it was heartening to know that Pakistani medical and dental students are studying in Bangladesh on scholarships. There should be maximum exchange of student delegations in the educational institutions of the two countries; he would also talk to the Higher Education Commission for scholarships for Bangladeshi students in Pakistani educational institutions. Moreover, there is a need to promote trade between Pakistan and Bangladesh in textile and other sectors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Bangladesh Muhammad Balighur Rehman Pakistan and Bangladesh Ruhul Alam Siddique visas for Pakistanis Qazi Humayun Fareed employment visas

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh taking steps to streamline visas for Pakistanis: envoy

Agri insurance pool may act as risk aggregator: SECP

Crop, livestock: SECP says there’s notable absence of insurance schemes

CPPA seeks Rs4.66 per unit FCA for XW Discos

Ministry announces improvement in BoP

Directives to remove officials rejected: Govt asks ECP to reconsider interior ministry’s report

PM forms body to resolve KP’s financial issues

Self-sustenance a must for success: Alvi

‘Attempting’ to introduce new laws: Caretakers come under sharp criticism in Senate

Number of subscribers and 3G/4G users, teledensity, NGMS penetration slump: PTA

Number of active taxpayers reaches 5.3m mark

Read more stories