World Print 2023-12-27

Turkey parliament committee approves Sweden’s NATO bid

AFP Published 27 Dec, 2023 05:15am

ISTANBUL: A key committee in the Turkish parliament on Tuesday approved Sweden’s bid to join NATO after months of delays, clearing another hurdle in the Nordic country’s accession process in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

Sweden’s NATO bid had been stalled amid opposition from Turkey and Hungary and recently it was further complicated after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan linked it to Ankara’s request for F-16 fighter jets from its ally the United States.

Sweden and Finland dropped decades of military non-alignment and sought to join the US-led defence organisation after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Their bids won fast-track approval from all NATO members except Turkey and Hungary. The two ultimately relented and Finland was accepted as NATO’s 31st member in April.

Turkey and Hungary remain the only North Atlantic Treaty Organization members left to ratify Sweden’s bid 19 months after it applied for membership. On Tuesday, the Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs committee approved the measure.

“The protocol (on Sweden’s NATO accession) passed the committee,” opposition CHP party lawmaker Utku Cakirozer, a member of the foreign affairs committee, told AFP after the vote. The move paves the way to a vote by the full parliament, where Erdogan’s ruling alliance holds the majority of seats. It was no immediately clear when the full parliament would hold its vote.

Erdogan in July lifted his objections to Sweden’s NATO membership after Stockholm cracked down on Kurdish groups that Ankara calls terrorists. NATO allies have piled pressure on Turkey, with France saying the credibility of the alliance was “at stake”. In December, Erdogan had linked Sweden’s membership to the US Congress “simultaneously” agreeing to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey. He also said NATO allies including Canada should lift arms embargoes imposed on Ankara.

“Sweden’s NATO membership and F-16 sales to Turkey will be handled in coordination to some extent... because unfortunately, neither country trusts the other,” Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, the Ankara office director of the US German Marshall Fund think tank, told AFP.

Turkey’s ageing air force has suffered from Ankara’s expulsion from the US-led F-35 joint strike fighter programme in 2019.

This was in retaliation for Erdogan’s decision to acquire an advanced Russian missile defence system that NATO views as an operational security threat.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has repeatedly promised to move forward with the $20-billion F-16 sale but lawmakers have blocked it over concerns about Turkey’s alleged violations of human rights and long-running tensions with Greece.

Tayyip Erdogan NATO Sweden Russia invaded Ukraine Turkish parliament F-16 fighter jets Sweden and Finland

