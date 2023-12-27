KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 218,047 tonnes of cargo comprising 123,287 tonnes of import cargo and 94,760 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 123,287 comprised of 92,620 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 13,801 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 597 tonnes of Flour, 13,329 tonnes of Urea & 2,940 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export Cargo of 94,760 comprised of 93,076 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 684 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 1,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 6380 containers comprising of 3866 containers import and 2514 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 773 of 20’s and 1181 of 40’s loaded while 17 of 20’s and 357 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 883 of 20’s and 615 of 40’s loaded containers while 15 of 20’s and 193 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 06 ships namely Ever Useful, Ningbo Express, Suvari Kaptan, Fu Quan Shan, GSL Elizabeth & Torm Evolve berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 09 ships namely CmaCgm Columba, SC Vrilliant, Msc Jemima, STI Precision, Sea Harvest, SM Tianjin, X-Press Salween & Zi Jing Song sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Singapore’ left the Port on 26th December 2023.

Cargo volume of 51,350 tonnes, comprising 27,049 tonnes imports cargo and 24,301 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,293 Containers (420 TEUs Imports and 873 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MSC Jemima, Pacific Victory and Simaisma carrying Container, Coal and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT and EETL respectively on the same day.

