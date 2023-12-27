Alkhidmat opens clinic in Gulshan-e-Maymar

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has opened a new clinic, pharmacy and collection point in the city Gulshan-e-Maymar locality to facilitate the public, officials said on Tuesday.

After inaugurating the healthcare facility, Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced that Alkhidmat has planned to open some 200 pharmacies across the country.

Alkhidmat - one of the country largest charity organisations - provides the public with the world standard medical services nationwide through its hospitals, clinics and pharmacies at subsidized price.

In addition, he said, the Bano Qabil pharmacist programme, which has lately been begun, will be further unfolded to help accommodate housewives.

He enumerated scores of charity services provided to the public by Alkhidmat including clean water project, education, orphan care, Bano Qabil, a free IT courses programme which runs into its second edition with 25,000 youth enrolled.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023