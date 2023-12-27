DRO Matiari visit training Centre for polling staff

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer (DRO) Matiari Lal Dino Mangi along with District Election Commissioner (DEC) Masood Ahmed Qureshi paid visit of training Centre established at Govt. Boys Degree College Matiari to provide training to polling staff for February 8 polls here on Tuesday.

They inspected the ongoing training process and interacted with the polling staff asking them to complete training in an efficient manner.

DRO Lal Dino Mangi said that objective of the training is to equip the polling staff with the necessary skills to effectively carry out their electoral responsibilities. He said that all available resources will be utilized to hold fair and transparent elections.

While speaking trainees DEC Masood Ahmed Qureshi said that holding clean and credible and transparent elections is the ultimate responsibility of ECP, which will be fulfilled effectively with collaboration of all state institutions. He said that ECP will treat political parties and candidates participating in the elections equally, adding that a level playing field will be provided to all the political parties participating in the general election.

