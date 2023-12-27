BAFL 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.99%)
Dec 27, 2023

Former test cricketer Yasir appointed High-Performance Coach

Recorder Report Published 27 Dec, 2023 05:15am

LAHORE: Former Test all-rounder Yasir Arafat has been appointed as the High-Performance Coach of the Pakistan Cricket Team.

Yasir will be part of the team management for the upcoming five T20Is against New Zealand scheduled from January, 12 to 21, 2024 in New Zealand.

The 41-year-old, Yasir, appeared in three Tests, 11 ODIs and 13 T20Is for Pakistan. He completed his ECB Level 4 coaching course from Loughborough University, becoming the first Pakistan Test cricketer to do so. He has also worked as bowling coach with county teams like Sussex and Surrey, as well as with Australia’s Big Bash League franchise, Perth Scorchers. Recently, Yasir worked as a bowling coach with the Hong Kong national team. Besides coaching, Yasir has featured for different T20 teams in league cricket around the globe, including appearances for Otago and Canterbury in New Zealand domestic T20 league cricket.

Yasir will serve as the camp commandant for the five-day camp in Lahore from 29th December, 2023 to 2nd January, 2024 for the preparation of the tour.

