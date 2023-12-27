BAFL 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.99%)
BIPL 19.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.05%)
BOP 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-13.98%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-10.58%)
DFML 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.06%)
DGKC 67.96 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.9%)
FABL 30.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.72%)
FCCL 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.66%)
FFL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-8.3%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.67%)
HBL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.50 (-6.49%)
HUBC 109.82 Decreased By ▼ -6.68 (-5.73%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-7.48%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-13.62%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.95%)
MLCF 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.97%)
OGDC 105.09 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-7.21%)
PAEL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.77%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-9.59%)
PIOC 106.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.32%)
PPL 108.99 Decreased By ▼ -8.41 (-7.16%)
PRL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-7.74%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-11.02%)
SNGP 68.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.75%)
SSGC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.89%)
TELE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-10.24%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.23%)
TRG 76.58 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-6.72%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.74%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-10.53%)
BR100 6,037 Decreased By -300.1 (-4.73%)
BR30 21,293 Decreased By -1601.5 (-6.99%)
KSE100 59,171 Decreased By -2534.1 (-4.11%)
KSE30 19,725 Decreased By -836.9 (-4.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN appoints Gaza humanitarian relief coordinator following aid vote

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2023 12:30am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United Nations on Tuesday announced the appointment of a coordinator to oversee humanitarian relief shipments into Gaza as part of a U.N. Security Council resolution adopted on Friday to boost humanitarian aid.

Sigrid Kaag, the Netherlands’ outgoing finance minister, will be the senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza and will start the role on Jan. 8, the U.N. said in a statement.

“In this role she will facilitate, coordinate, monitor and verify humanitarian relief consignments for Gaza,” said the U.N. She will also establish a “mechanism” to accelerate aid into Gaza through countries not involved with the conflict.

A veteran UN diplomat, Kaag was previously the head of an international team of weapons experts charged with overseeing the elimination of Syria’s chemical stockpile.

In July she announced that she would leave government because of the increasingly “toxic” environment for politicians in the Netherlands.

UN Security Council aims to vote Friday to boost aid to Gaza

Friday’s Security Council resolution stopped short of calling for a ceasefire after a week of vote delays and intense negotiations to avoid a United States veto.

It calls for “urgent steps to immediately allow safe, unhindered, and expanded humanitarian access and to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities.”

Amid global outrage over a rising Gaza death toll in 11 weeks of war between Israel and Hamas and a worsening humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave, the US abstained to allow the 15-member council to adopt a resolution drafted by the United Arab Emirates.

The US and Israel oppose a ceasefire, believing it would only benefit Hamas. Washington instead supports pauses in fighting to protect civilians and free hostages taken by Hamas.

After Hamas killed 1,200 people and captured 240 hostages on Oct. 7, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded with an assault that has laid much of Gaza to waste.

Palestinian health authorities in Hamas-ruled Gaza say nearly 21,000 people have been killed in Israeli strikes, with more feared buried under rubble.

Nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes, many several times.

UN Gaza U.N. Security Council Gaza war Gaza humanitarian relief

Comments

1000 characters

UN appoints Gaza humanitarian relief coordinator following aid vote

PTI retains ‘bat’ symbol as PHC suspends ECP’s revocation

Market bloodbath: KSE-100 sees massive selling, plummets over 4%

Inter-bank: rupee registers 10th successive gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Israel launches more strikes on Gaza as Netanyahu says Hamas must be destroyed

Oil rises on Middle East tensions and US rate cut hopes

Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained for 15 days in Adiala jail

PEMRA bans broadcast of surrogate companies' advertisements on media

ECP warns govt employees against political participation in elections

Habib Sugar Mills Limited says will buy back 15mn shares

Read more stories