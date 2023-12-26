BAFL 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.99%)
World

Blast near Israeli embassy in New Delhi, all staff unharmed

Reuters Published 26 Dec, 2023 07:45pm
NEW DELHI: A blast occurred near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday evening and all staff were unharmed following the explosion, government authorities said.

“We can confirm that around 5:20 there was a blast at close proximity to the embassy,” Israeli Embassy spokesperson Guy Nir told Reuters.

Israeli embassy employee attacked with knife in Beijing

Israel’s foreign ministry said all staff were unharmed following the blast and Israeli authorities were cooperating with their Indian counterparts to investigate the cause of the explosion.

