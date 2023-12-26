BAFL 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.99%)
BIPL 19.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.05%)
BOP 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-13.98%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-10.58%)
DFML 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.06%)
DGKC 67.96 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.9%)
FABL 30.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.72%)
FCCL 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.66%)
FFL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-8.3%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.67%)
HBL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.50 (-6.49%)
HUBC 109.82 Decreased By ▼ -6.68 (-5.73%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-7.48%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-13.62%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.95%)
MLCF 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.97%)
OGDC 105.09 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-7.21%)
PAEL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.77%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-9.59%)
PIOC 106.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.32%)
PPL 108.99 Decreased By ▼ -8.41 (-7.16%)
PRL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-7.74%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-11.02%)
SNGP 68.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.75%)
SSGC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.89%)
TELE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-10.24%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.23%)
TRG 76.58 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-6.72%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.74%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-10.53%)
BR100 6,037 Decreased By -300.1 (-4.73%)
BR30 21,293 Decreased By -1601.5 (-6.99%)
KSE100 59,171 Decreased By -2534.1 (-4.11%)
KSE30 19,725 Decreased By -836.9 (-4.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Dozens of French actors denounce ‘lynching’ of Depardieu

AFP Published 26 Dec, 2023 04:23pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PARIS: Nearly 60 French actors and other prominent figures have denounced the “lynching” of disgraced cinema legend Gerard Depardieu, who is charged with rape and facing a litany of sexual assault claims.

Depardieu, 74, who has made more than 200 films and television series, was charged with rape in 2020 and has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by more than a dozen women.

“Gerard Depardieu is probably the greatest of all actors,” said an open letter published in French newspaper Le Figaro late Monday, Christmas Day.

The signatories included British actress Charlotte Rampling, former French first lady and singer Carla Bruni, and French actor Pierre Richard.

“We can no longer remain silent in the face of the lynching he is facing,” they wrote, calling the attacks against him a “torrent of hatred”.

The letter said Depardieu was being attacked “in defiance of a presumption of innocence from which he would have benefited, like everyone else, if he weren’t the cinema giant he is.”

The actor faces fresh scrutiny over sexist comments caught on camera during a trip to North Korea in 2018 that were broadcast for the first time in a documentary on national television this month.

The letter, which was also signed by the actor’s former partner actress Carole Bouquet, added: “When people attack Gerard Depardieu in this way, they are attacking art.”

“France owes him so much. Cinema and theatre cannot do without his unique and extraordinary personality,” the celebrities said. “Nobody can erase the indelible imprint of his work on our times”.

Last week French President Emmanuel Macron said Depardieu had become the target of a “manhunt”, while his family has denounced an “unprecedented conspiracy” against him. Rights activists have denounced Macron’s comments as an “insult” to all women who have suffered sexual violence.

Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak said the actor might be stripped of the Legion of Honour, the country’s top award.

Depardieu has created a number of scandals over the years, including by public brawling, drunk driving and urinating in the cabin of a commercial aircraft.

Gerard Depardieu

Comments

1000 characters

Dozens of French actors denounce ‘lynching’ of Depardieu

PTI retains ‘bat’ symbol as PHC suspends ECP’s revocation

Inter-bank: rupee registers 10th successive gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Oil steadies as investors eye Middle East tensions and US rate cut

Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained for 15 days in Adiala jail

Habib Sugar Mills Limited says will buy back 15mn shares

Pakistan-deported Afghans waiting for US resettlement

Israel launches more strikes on Gaza as Netanyahu says Hamas must be destroyed

Co-working space startup Kickstart raises Rs200mn to expand footprint in Karachi

Labuschagne immovable as Australia frustrate Pakistan in 2nd Test

Read more stories