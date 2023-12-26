BAFL 46.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
BIPL 19.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.95%)
BOP 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-9.47%)
CNERGY 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.19%)
DFML 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-5.4%)
DGKC 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-4.11%)
FABL 30.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.92%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.33%)
FFL 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.76%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.42%)
HBL 108.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-6.28%)
HUBC 112.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.88%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-9.34%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.34%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.25%)
OGDC 107.89 Decreased By ▼ -5.36 (-4.73%)
PAEL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-6.25%)
PIBTL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.4%)
PIOC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.28%)
PPL 109.85 Decreased By ▼ -7.55 (-6.43%)
PRL 28.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-7.61%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.93%)
SNGP 69.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-4.37%)
SSGC 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-7%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-7.14%)
TPLP 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.06%)
TRG 79.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-3.31%)
UNITY 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.26%)
BR100 6,142 Decreased By -194.8 (-3.07%)
BR30 21,765 Decreased By -1129.4 (-4.93%)
KSE100 60,062 Decreased By -1643.6 (-2.66%)
KSE30 20,000 Decreased By -561.6 (-2.73%)
Dec 26, 2023
Markets

Dalian iron ore rises on China stimulus hope, demand outlook

Reuters Published 26 Dec, 2023 11:01am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures rose on Tuesday, buoyed by expectations of economic stimulus measures to shore up the Chinese economy and anticipated robust demand.

The most-traded May iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 0.9% after a brief dip in the previous session, to 979.5 yuan ($137.12) per metric ton as of 0300 GMT.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark January iron ore was up 0.5% at $138.7 a metric ton, rallying for the third consecutive session. China’s top planning body said on Saturday it had identified a second batch of public investment projects under a bond issuance and investment plan announced in October to boost the economy.

Five of China’s largest state banks lowered interest rates on some deposits on Friday, offering the prospect of reduced lending costs at a time when the government is urging banks to support the economy.

In addition, analysts expect a probable surge in demand for iron ore in the following weeks as Chinese steelmakers replenish raw materials to maintain production needs over the Lunar New Year holiday break.

Meanwhile, a few cities in northern China, including the steel production hub Tangshan, have announced plans to initiate emergency responses, citing worsening air pollution.

Local steelmakers are typically required to curb production in such situations, weighing on demand for steelmaking raw materials and supporting prices of steel products. Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed.

Iron ore futures rally on strong demand

The most-active rebar contract strengthened 0.6%, hot-rolled coil rose 0.2%.

Meanwhile, wire rod decreased 0.9%, and stainless steel lost 0.6%.

Other steelmaking ingredients Dalian coking coal and coke inched down 0.6% and 1.3%, respectively.

