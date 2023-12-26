BAFL 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.78%)
BIPL 19.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.8%)
BOP 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-6.92%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.46%)
DFML 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.89%)
DGKC 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-3.84%)
FABL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.85%)
FCCL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.83%)
FFL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
GGL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.01%)
HBL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.50 (-4.76%)
HUBC 112.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-3.44%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.32%)
KEL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.28%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.07%)
MLCF 36.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.77%)
OGDC 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-2.87%)
PAEL 20.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-5.73%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.13%)
PIOC 108.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.68%)
PPL 113.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-3.33%)
PRL 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-6.77%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-8.47%)
SNGP 70.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.79%)
SSGC 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.12%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.12%)
TPLP 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.04%)
TRG 79.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.98%)
UNITY 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.61%)
BR100 6,177 Decreased By -160.6 (-2.53%)
BR30 22,034 Decreased By -861.1 (-3.76%)
KSE100 60,391 Decreased By -1313.8 (-2.13%)
KSE30 20,101 Decreased By -460.6 (-2.24%)
Surge in IT exports

BR Research Published 26 Dec, 2023 08:58am

The upward trend in ICT exports is a good sign for the economy is stagnation. The country’s IT sector exports have grown consecutively over the past three months on a month-on-month basis touching $259 million for the month of November 2023. This monthly tally is also higher than the average of the last 12 months that comes to around $220 million monthly. The month-on-month growth in ICT exports stood at around 9 percent for November 2023, while the year-on-year growth was 11 percent for the month. As per the data by the State Bank of Pakistan, the ICT export for the five months ended Nov-23 (5MFY24) witnessed a growth of 6 percent year-on-year.

Segment-wise, the growth on a month-on-month basis in November 2023 was led by Computer Services, and primarily computer software and other services. The segment witnessed a growth of 14 percent month-on-month. Computer Services have the highest share in total IT export value.

The other major segment – Telecommunication services - saw its exports coming down by 10.8 percent month-on-month. The export mix of Telecom versus Computer Services was down to 17 percent versus 83 percent respectively in Nov-23, from 24 percent/76 percent in Nov-22.

The growth in the tech sector exports was also witnessed on a year-on-year basis, which stood at 22 percent for November 2023. IT export in the country picked up during the period primarily due to the relatively stable currency and the relaxation in the permissible retention limit in the foreign currency accounts for the exporters’ Specialized Foreign Currency Accounts, by the SBP from 35 percent to 50 percent.

Pakistan Economy telecom IT exports ICT export

Wahab Dec 26, 2023 09:26am
Pakistan should export it's products to small countries
