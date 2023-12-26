BAFL 46.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.01%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 25, 2023
BR Web Desk Published December 26, 2023 Updated December 26, 2023 08:57am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • President Alvi approves Ahad Cheema’s removal as PM’s adviser

Read here for details.

  • ECP receives 28,626 nomination papers for February 8 polls

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s enemies are hell-bent towards creating fissures using religious, political vulnerabilities: COAS

Read here for details.

  • 290 Baloch protesters released from jail, police custody: interior ministry

Read here for details.

  • PM Kakar stresses on upholding Quaid’s guiding principles

Read here for details.

  • Open market exchange rate calculation: Mechanism finds favour with ECAP

Read here for details.

  • High court suspends 40pc additional tax on windfall income of banks

Read here for details.

  • Jan 1 to Dec 22, 2023: FIPI net buying soars $52.16m to $75.398m YoY

Read here for details.

