President Alvi approves Ahad Cheema’s removal as PM’s adviser

ECP receives 28,626 nomination papers for February 8 polls

Pakistan’s enemies are hell-bent towards creating fissures using religious, political vulnerabilities: COAS

290 Baloch protesters released from jail, police custody: interior ministry

PM Kakar stresses on upholding Quaid’s guiding principles

Open market exchange rate calculation: Mechanism finds favour with ECAP

High court suspends 40pc additional tax on windfall income of banks

Jan 1 to Dec 22, 2023: FIPI net buying soars $52.16m to $75.398m YoY

