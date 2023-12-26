BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Dec 26, 2023
Pakistan Print 2023-12-26

Ex-MPA Nusrat Abbasi quits politics

INP Published 26 Dec, 2023 04:30am

KARACHI: Three times MPA from Sindh on women seat during three consecutive general elections, Nusrat Sehar Abbasi quits politics.

According to details, from 2002 to 2018, Nusrat Sehar Abbasi contested elections on PML-F ticket and elected member Sindh Assembly on special seat. She remained top among the women participating in the Sindh Assembly’s proceedings.

As an opposition member, Nusrat Sehar raised the public issues, corruption, fake appointments and problems faced by women.

She quitted the politics and has shifted to Canada.

Sindh Assembly General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 Nusrat Sehar Abbasi

