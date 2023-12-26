Sindh governor visits St Andrew’s Church

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori Monday visited St. Andrews Church and Holy Trinity Cathedral and also cut the Christmas cake.

Speaking on this occasion, the Governor Sindh congratulated the Christian community of Pakistan and the whole world and said that he is writing a letter to the federation to increase the job quota system for the Christian community by 5 to 10 percent. He said that the all doors of the Governor’s House are open for the Christians.

He said that the Christian community around the world, including Pakistan, is celebrating the birth of Jesus, adding the purpose of Christmas is to spread the message of peace and prosperity in the world, a symbol of peace, brotherhood and respect to Jesus.