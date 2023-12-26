BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-12-26

Gulf states welcome UN-led peace push for war-torn Yemen

AFP Published 26 Dec, 2023 04:30am

DUBAI: Gulf Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, on Monday welcomed new commitments by Yemen’s warring parties to take steps towards a ceasefire and engage in a UN-led peace process.

The commitments announced by the United Nations special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, marked the latest effort to end years of war. Hundreds of thousands of people have died directly from fighting or from indirect causes such as lack of food in what the UN has called one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. The Arabian Peninsula’s poorest country has been gripped by war since 2014, when an advance by the Iran-backed Huthi rebels saw them seize the capital Sanaa. This triggered a Saudi-led military intervention the following year to support Yemen’s internationally-recognised government.

A UN-brokered ceasefire in April 2022 brought a sharp reduction in hostilities. The truce expired in October last year, though fighting has largely remained on hold.

Saudi Arabia said in a statement that it welcomed the UN announcement on Saturday of a “roadmap to support the path of peace”.

Riyadh’s foreign ministry encouraged Yemen’s warring parties “to sit at the dialogue table, to reach a comprehensive and lasting political solution under the auspices of the” UN.

Oman, which has acted as a mediator in the conflict, also welcomed the development, saying it hopes a deal “will be signed as soon as possible”.

The United Arab Emirates, a member of the Saudi-led coalition battling Huthi rebels, commended efforts to streamline a deal on a road map.

Fellow Gulf Cooperation Council member Qatar thanked the United Nations, Saudi Arabia and Oman for the peace push and urged the warring parties to accelerate an agreement.

Ahmed Nagi, a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group think tank, said the announcement signals that the “UN now leads the negotiations, with the Saudis stepping back and allowing the UN to handle future political deals”.

Yemen’s warring parties, however, remain at odds over a series of issues, including attacks by the Huthi rebels on commercial vessels in the Red Sea in solidarity with war-ravaged Gaza.

In a statement on Monday, the Saudi-backed Yemeni government warned of the risks and domestic ramifications from Huthi drone and missile attacks.

They “will lead to an increase in food prices in a country suffering from a humanitarian crisis,” Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani said on X, formerly Twitter.

He noted the rise in insurance premiums on ships transiting the vital waterway.

UN Saudi Arabia Yemen

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf states welcome UN-led peace push for war-torn Yemen

Jan 1 to Dec 22, 2023: FIPI net buying soars $52.16m to $75.398m YoY

$400m ‘Pakistan Raises Revenue’ project: World Bank rates implementation progress moderately satisfactory

Pope decries Gaza’s ‘appalling harvest’ of civilian deaths

Nation to stand resolute, strong against enemies: COAS

ECP releases data of total candidates

Scrutiny of nominations: ECP sets up panel

Elections: IGP, DC Islamabad removed

High court suspends 40pc additional tax on windfall income of banks

290 Baloch protesters released: govt

Bilawal talks about PPP govt’s performance in Sindh

Read more stories