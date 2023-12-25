BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Health ministry in Gaza says Israel strike kills 70 in refugee camp

AFP Published 25 Dec, 2023 10:01am

GAZA STRIP: The health ministry in Gaza said at least 70 people have been killed in an Israeli air strike that late Sunday hit a number of houses in a refugee camp.

The ministry said the strike destroyed the houses in Al-Maghazi camp in the centre of the Palestinian territory. AFP was unable to independently verify the toll.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said “the number of martyrs from the Al-Maghazi massacre has risen to 70 so far”.

Israel bombs northern Gaza; Palestinians say 166 killed in 24 hours

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli army said it was “checking” the report.

Earlier Qudra said the strike destroyed a “residential block” and that the “toll is likely to rise” given the large number of families residing there.

In a separate incident, the ministry said 10 members of one family were killed in an Israeli strike on their house in the Jabalia camp in northern Gaza. AFP was unable to verify the toll independently.

